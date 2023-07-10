JCPS committee discusses 2 different Senate Bill 150 policies

The JCPS policy committee discussed two versions of policies to implement the law. Both largely follow the language provided by the KY School Board Association.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It will be up to the Jefferson County School (JCPS) Board to decide how the district implements the controversial Senate Bill 150.

The law impacts schools by banning discussions on gender expression, sexual orientation or gender identity.

It also allows teachers to ignore a student's preferred pronouns and restricts bathroom access.

Community members rallied against SB150 Monday night as the JCPS policy committee discussed two versions of policies to implement the law.

Both JCPS drafts largely follow the language provided by the Kentucky School Board Association.

Version one includes language that the district is concerned about the provisions in the law, and warns certain provisions may violate Title IX.

Version two, created by JCPS staff, takes it a step further with a statement at the beginning saying SB 150 violates both the Constitution and Title IX.

It's something board member Chris Kolb supports.

"To the extent that the state is asking the JCPS Board of Education to violate the Constitution, to take away people's constitutional rights, to violate Title IX, speaking individually, I certainly don't speak for the whole board, but that's certainly not something that I can tolerate," he said.

The district's attorney said JCPS faces litigation no matter which version is approved.

Superintendent Marty Pollio said he believes students need more support than ever, but he also sees the legal side.

"I think version one, although not as strong as version two, does support in many ways our students. I commend the KDE for their interpretation of this as well. I think it was a major, I think it was the right thing for KDE to do, so their guidance was important for us on that," he said.

Pollio said he believes the board should vote on which version they think is best.

The policy committee will meet again next week.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron has insisted the schools have no choice, and they must enforce the law as lawmakers intended.

