JCPS accidentally sent out postcards with the wrong school start times

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools is warning parents to disregard the school start time postcard you may have received in the mail on Monday.

The district says roughly 93,000 postcards were sent out to JCPS families.

District officials still don't know how many of those cards had the printing error, which listed the wrong school start time -- or even the wrong school.

The error is a costly one, too. JCPS told WHAS11 it cost the district more than $3,000 to print out the postcards and more than $15,000 to ship them out.

According to a spokesperson, some of the schools and start times were off by one line during printing.

This meant, for example, "a 6-year-old with the last name 'Smith' may have received a postcard intended for the next 'Smith' on the list, with information about a high school and its start time," they said.

JCPS does plan to ship out new postcards with the correct times, but for now, parents can check the district's "Start Smart" webpage for clarification.

Remember, the new plan staggers school start times between 7:40 and 9:40 a.m. Dismissals have also been changed, those range from 2:20 to 4:20 p.m.

