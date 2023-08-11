JCPS superintendent hopes to have students back in school by 'middle of next week'

"We should've anticipated those problems better than what we did and we did not do that and once again that's on me and my team," Dr. Marty Pollio said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools hopes to return students to school by the "middle of next week" after canceling classes following a disastrous first day of school due to unprecedented bus delays.

Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio held a press conference on Friday afternoon where he said parents and families would be getting more information about this by Saturday at the "absolute latest."

Many students waited over an hour for buses to arrive in the morning, and district officials said the last student was dropped off at their home just before 10 p.m.

"We should've anticipated those problems better than what we did and we did not do that and once again that's on me and my team," Pollio said. "We are fixing those right now."

He said the school district is operating on 400 fewer routes than it did 8-10 years ago. Right now, there are roughly 550-575 routes and he said that has stretched them "very thin."

"There are some changes that need to be done to the routing system," Pollio said. "It's definitely not perfect."

Pollio said they've had to add "thousands of additional routes," and are looking into GPS technology. He noted that no bus drivers have quit since Wednesday.

JCPS hired the consulting company AlphaRoute to streamline its busing system. The superintendent confirmed that JCPS paid the company at least $265,000 to do the work. He noted that implementation was the problem and not the AlphaRoute software.

He said one thing he wants to make clear is moving forward the school district isn’t considering using NTI after classes were canceled following the first day of school.

Pollio said school officials will be consulting with bus drivers to fix the issues.

In relation to school being canceled Monday and Tuesday, he said he will ask the school board to forgive the days so the school year isn't extended.