JCPS is not considering NTI as district deals with busing problem, school board members says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) isn’t considering using NTI after classes were canceled following the first day of school, according to multiple officials with direct knowledge of the decision.

Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio called Wednesday a “disaster” for JCPS’ transportation department.

Many students waited over an hour for buses to arrive in the morning. The evening ride home was also riddled with mishaps. According to district officials, the last student was dropped off at their home just before 10 p.m.

Friday morning, JCPS School Board members James Craig and Sarah McIntosh took to social media to assure parents that NTI is off the table entirely.

“NTI is not being considered by anybody right now,” Craig said. “And it won’t be.”

McIntosh released a similar statement to the community as well.

“Stop believing rumors from people that talked to ‘a source,’” she said. “There is no NTI.”

Emilie McKiernan Blanton is a member of the Jefferson County Teacher Association’s (JCTA) Board of Directors. She’s also one of the many JCPS teachers that returned to the classroom on Friday despite students having the day off.

“We are reorganizing our lessons to prepare for students on Monday and using this time to do some mandatory trainings and some meetings to work with colleagues on aligning standards and instruction,” Blanton said. “We were explicitly told there is no plan to do NTI.”

Craig responded to a comment under his Facebook post saying the district will focus solely on the issue of busing during Tuesday’s board meeting.

JCPS officials are expected to provide an update on the bus situation at 1 p.m. on Friday.

WHAS11 will live stream the press conference online and on all of our digital platforms.

