JCPS cancels school on Thursday, Friday due to bussing issues

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools have cancelled school for all students on Thursday and Friday following major bus delays on the first day of school.

On Wednesday, the last JCPS student wasn't dropped off at their home until 9:58 p.m.

🚨NO SCHOOL | Due to yesterday's issues with the new transportation plan, JCPS is canceling school for Thursday, Aug. 10... Posted by Jefferson County Public Schools on Thursday, August 10, 2023

Around 5:15 a.m. on Thursday, JCPS sent out the following message to parents:

Due to yesterday’s transportation issues, JCPS will not have school today or tomorrow. We will use these next four days to work through the issues experienced yesterday and make fixes to ensure the safety and well-being of our students and staff.

