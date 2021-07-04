Medora Elementary School teacher honored with ExCel Award

Bryan Morrison is being honored for his dedication to innovating and engaging NTI classes.

Bryan Morrison, an elementary school teacher in Jefferson County, is getting really creative during NTI.

Like, a green screen creative. One day, you could be joining him under the sea. The next, from the beach.

Creativity, especially during a pandemic, is something that sets Bryan Morrison apart in the eyes of his peers.

"We all know socially in society there's a lot going on," Mr. Morrison said. "So, trying to find out fun ways to incorporate that into math reading and social studies."

Mr. Morrison's fifth grade students are engaged, excited and motivated because of his readiness to evolve as a teacher and mentor.

His colleagues also praise his creativity and his use of social media to help teach other teachers how they can be creative like him.

"Sometimes I have videos from people at a farm, so I can be rancher Morrison," he said of the different ways he incorporates a green screen in his lessons. "Basically, it puts me in different places and building relationship. It's not boring story problems, especially virtually. We're competing with like social media, TikTok and Snapchat. When the kids see a cool video, they're like, 'Hey that might go viral Mr. Morrison!' So they let me know."

His colleagues, district leaders and even his wife who is also a teacher gathered virtually on Wednesday to celebrate his contributions to our community.

On behalf of WHAS11 and LG&E and KU, we are excited to present Bryan Morrison with this week's ExCel Award, which includes a check for one thousand dollars. Congrats to Mr. Morrison from Medora Elementary.

