South Oldham High School teacher wins ExCel Award

Hallie Hunt Rock returned to her alma mater, intent on forming a personal relationship with all her students.

This week, we're recognizing a teacher deeply committed to student success and academic preparedness.

"Hallie is a graduate of South Oldham High School, and has come back to give to her community," said school principal Melissa Woosley. "She is such a gift."

Hunt Rock joined her alma mater as an English teacher, passionate about helping students prepare for their AP exams and helping students who have not always found academic success reach their goals.

"I'm so proud of her," said her sister Danni Jo Brown, while watching from South Carolina with her son, William. "William is so proud of her. We love you and were so thankful that you're making such an impact."

Hunt Rock called the honor humbling and very surreal during her virtual presentation.

"I feel like this is a very wonderful award and I am very thankful," Hunt Rock said. "I also feel like I still have so much to learn and so much to do better and improve upon so its a very surreal feeling."

Hunt Rock received a Golden Apple trophy alongside a check for $1,000 from LG&E-KU.

