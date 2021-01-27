Wellington Elementary teacher wins ExCel Award

The prestigious ExCel Award recognizes teachers in our community going above and beyond for their students, fellow teachers, and communities.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In a virtual award ceremony, JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said it simply.

"Everyday is an opportunity to change the trajectory of a child's life," Dr. Pollio began. "Mrs. Meagher has put in nearly 5000 days to Wellington Elementary School. I can't even imagine the thousands of kids... the thousands of kids."

In her 27 years with JCPS, Mrs. Meagher's passion and dedication when it comes to teaching is eclipsed only by the personal relationships she builds with her students.

"She promotes deeper discussions, which basically promotes deeper learning," said Wellington Elementary assistant principal Brent Fiaschetti. "This is something you don't get just anywhere."

Colleagues, administrators, and Mrs. Meagher's family came together to recognize her efforts.

"I wouldn't leave these people for anything," said Mrs. Meagher. "Everybody that I work with has been such a strong team, and then they become my friends."

Even though most teachers don't do it for the awards, the recognition was something that shocked Mrs. Meagher.

"Crazy... like crazy," Mrs. Meagher said with a laugh when describing her reaction to winning. "First of all because I'm not good with recognition, I'm not good... uncomfortable with those situations, so I was like, 'You gotta be kidding me,' cause I really didn't think it would happen."

Again, on behalf of WHAS11 News and LGE&KU, congrats to Mrs. Shannon Meagher, this week's ExCel award recipient!

