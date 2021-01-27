Greater Clark County elementary school teacher honored with ExCel Award

Ashleigh Emily, a math teacher at Uticia Elementary, was the recipient of the ExCel Award which recognizes excellence in the classroom.

UTICA, Indiana — A teacher from Utica Elementary in Indiana was recognized for her dedication in the classroom and was awarded an ExCel Award.

Ashleigh Emily, a math teacher at the elementary school in Greater Clark County Schools, won the award.

"I'm not looking for extra awards," said Emily. "I'm looking to help my students."

The prestigious ExCel Award recognizes teachers in our community going above and beyond for their students, fellow teachers, and communities.

In partnership with LG&E&KU, a Kentuckiana teacher is given the award throughout the school year.

During the virtual presentation, Emily spoke on her commitment to her students in the classroom.

"I would do anything for them, it's just a very humbling experience," said Emily. "I absolutely love what I do and I would not have changed my career path. I have known since the second grade that this is my path."

The teacher went on to thank her fellow educators in Greater Clark.

"I really appreciate all of you and our wonderful administration leaders at Greater Clark and our amazing teachers that are out there everyday doing what they love to do," Emily said.

Congratulations, Ashleigh!

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.