LMPD: Young man dead following overnight shooting in Wyandotte

A young man, believed to be in his late teens-early 20s, died in the hospital Saturday night after officers found him with multiple gunshot wounds.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police's Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a young adult male who was found shot multiple times overnight Saturday.

An LMPD spokesperson said officers from LMPD's 4th Division responded to calls of a shooting in the 3700 block of Center Street located in the Wyandotte neighborhood.

Officers found a young adult male, who they believe is in his late teens-early 20s, having suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say the man was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

The Homicide Unit is investigating, but there are currently no suspects, the spokesperson told WHAS11 News.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673) or go online to provide information anonymously.

This story will be updated as we learn more information.

