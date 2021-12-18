Overnight fatal shooting in California neighborhood, LMPD investigating

Police say a man was found with a gunshot wound in the 1700 block of Hale Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating an overnight shooting on Friday that left one man dead.

An LMPD spokesperson said police responded to a call of a shooting in the 1700 block of Hale Avenue around 10:45 p.m. Friday night.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male who had sustained a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released at this time.

The spokesperson said LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is urged to call 574-LMPD (5673) or use the LMPD online portal.

This story will be updated as we learn more information.