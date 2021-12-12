LMPD: Officer shoots man after attempted carjacking

A spokesperson for the department said a man was shooting at officers while they were investigating a carjacking scene Sunday evening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police said two men are hospitalized after an officer shot a man following an attempted carjacking in Park Hill.

Officers said the incident happened near Harrod and Patton Court in the Park Hill housing complex around 5 p.m. Sunday.

According to police, they were investigating and setting up the perimeter around the scene when they said a man began shooting at them.

One of the officers returned shots, injuring the man.

Police said the person who was the victim of the carjacking was also shot. Both men were taken to the hospital.

Police said they have not determined if the man who shot at them was the same person involved in the carjacking.

“The likelihood of them being connected is probably pretty high,” Beth Ruoff, LMPD public information officer, said. “We haven’t ruled that out.”

Ruoff said they are combing the area looking for any footage including cell phone footage that may help them in their investigation.

If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD or use their Crime Tip Portal.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.