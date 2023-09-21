Case dismissed for man charged with arson after girlfriend found dead at Jefferson Memorial Forest

Lynnden Bray, 24, was last seen walking her dogs at the Louisville park. Her body was discovered hours later.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A case was dismissed for a man charged with arson after his girlfriend was found dead at a Louisville park in June.

Timothy Winterholler's case was dismissed on Wednesday after a grand jury declined to indict him.

His girlfriend Lynnden Bray, 24, was reported missing after she went hiking with her dogs at Jefferson Memorial Forest.

The police found her body the next morning. The coroner's office said she died from hanging.

Winterholler reported her missing but also admitted to setting her car on fire, which was found near her body.

He was charged with arson, however, he was never charged with her death. Her case has since been thrown out.

