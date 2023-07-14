Woman reported missing after walking her dogs at Jefferson Memorial Forest

Lynnden Bray was last seen walking her dogs at a park in Louisville. Both dogs were found in that area but Lynnden hasn't been found yet.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro police are searching for a woman who went missing while walking her dogs at a park in the Fairdale neighborhood on Thursday.

Lynnden Bray was last seen around 5 p.m. walking her dogs near the Paul Yost Recreation Area in the Jefferson Memorial Forest, according to an LMPD news release.

Both dogs were found in the area, but Lynnden has yet to be found.

Lynnden was last seen wearing cut-off jean shorts and a blue shirt.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Lynnden, they're asked to call the LMPD immediately at (502) 574-5673.

