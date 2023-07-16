Boyfriend of woman found dead in Jefferson Memorial Forest arrested, facing arson charge

Police said Timothy Winterholler is accused of setting a fire to Lynnden Bray's car. Bray was found dead inside the forest after being reported missing Thursday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police have taken a man into custody following an arson incident inside Jefferson Memorial Forest.

Timothy Winterholler, 27, is facing second degree arson.

According to arrest records, Winterholler is accused of setting fire to Lynnden Bray’s car.

Bray was the woman who was reported missing Thursday night after she went hiking with her dogs in the forest. She was found dead Friday afternoon.

Police said Winterholler reported Bray missing to police and stated that he admitted to setting a fire inside Bray’s car.

Investigators examined the vehicle and determined to be “intentionally set with the intent to damage or destroy it.” The fire damaged the driver’s seat, according to police.

The car was found inside the forest at the time of the fire.

Winterholler was taken into custody on Friday.

According to a report from the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Bray died by "ligature hanging." They have not released the manner in which she died.

Police have not linked Winterholler with Bray's death.

He is currently being held at Metro Corrections awaiting arraignment.

