Police: Woman killed in Hikes Point hit-and-run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck Sunday night.

Louisville Metro Police responded to the 2800 block of Breckenridge Lane just before 10:45 p.m.

The woman, police believe is in her 20’s to 30’s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the vehicle involved in the incident did not remain at the scene and they don’t have a description just yet.

North and southbound lanes of Breckenridge Lane are expected to be closed while police continue their investigation.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

