Man arrested in connection to early August murder

Antawon Dunn was arrested in the murder of 65-year-old David Baker. Dunn admitted to police that he shot Baker while he was asleep inside of a car.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to LMPD, a man has been arrested in connection to an Aug. 8 murder that took place in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood.

Antawon Dunn was arrested on murder charges Aug. 20.

Police responded to a call of a shooting in the 1300 block of Central Ave. on the morning of Aug. 8. Once on the scene, police located 65-year-old Aaron Baker suffering from gunshot wounds inside of a car.

Baker was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to an arrest citation, Dunn confessed to the murder and said he shot Baker while he was asleep inside of a car.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.