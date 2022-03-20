Infant grazed by bullet, woman injured in a shooting incident inside a Louisville house

LMPD said the woman sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and the infant was grazed by a bullet.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) said that a woman and an infant were both injured in a shooting that happened inside a home near Fern Creek.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning in the 7800 block of Barnwood Drive.

According to police, when officers arrived, they found a woman in her early twenties who had suffered a gunshot wound. An infant also inside the house was grazed by a bullet.

It's unclear how the shooting occurred.

Police said the woman was transported to the University of Louisville Hospital, expected to survive her injuries. The baby's condition is unknown.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the LMPD anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be made anonymously online by visiting the department's Crime Tip portal.

MORE LOCAL STORIES LIKE THIS ONE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.