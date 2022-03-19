KSP: Three shot, two dead in Pike County shooting

KSP officers responded to the shooting Friday on Widows Branch Road.

STOPOVER, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting that left two dead and one recovering from a gunshot wound in the Stopover community in Pike County.

According to a release from KSP officers responded to the shooting Friday on Widows Branch Road where they discovered three people had been shot.

Two were pronounced dead at the scene by Pike County Coroner’s Office and a third person was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, KSP said in a news release.

No other details have been released about the shooting.