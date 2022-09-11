Grandmaster Jay appears in federal court, sentenced to 7 years in prison

John Johnson, known as "Grandmaster Jay," was convicted of wanton endangerment for pointing an assault rifle at LMPD officers on a roof during the 2020 protests.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — John Johnson, the leader of the NFAC also known as Grandmaster Jay, appeared in federal court for sentencing Wednesday morning.

A Louisville judge sentenced Johnson to seven years and two months in prison after he reportedly pointed an assault rifle at Louisville Metro Police officers staked out on rooftops in September 2020.

After his release, he will be under two years of supervised release.

Earlier this year, Johnson was convicted of two charges: assaulting a federal task force officer and brandishing a firearm in relation to a crime of violence.

On Wednesday, the judge dismissed the first count of assaulting a federal task force officer, which would have brought a higher sentence of up to 20 years.

The incident happened the night before the 2020 Kentucky Derby, when the NFAC was in Louisville for a racial justice protest for Breonna Taylor.

