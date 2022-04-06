Woman shot, injured in Algonquin shooting

Police found a woman shot in the 1700 block of West Hill Street Sunday evening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Weekend gun violence in the Metro has led to another person injured following a shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood.

Louisville Metro Police said their Second Division officers responded to the 1700 block of West Hill Street around 7 p.m. Sunday.

Officers located a woman who had been shot at the scene.

No further information was disclosed.

The woman was taken to UofL Hospital downtown with non-life threatening injuries.

This case is one of many involving gun violence throughout the city.

On Saturday, four people were injured in separate incidents, including a four-year-old girl who was hurt after an accidental discharge from an unsecured gun in the 9300 block of National Turnpike.

Sunday morning, a man was shot in the leg in the 1400 block of Hagen Road but was found in the 12400 block of Hersfield Road. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

If you can help police with any shooting investigation, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use their online Crime Tip Portal.

