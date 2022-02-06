LMPD: Four shot, injured in separate incidents across Louisville

Police said a four-year-old was injured when she got ahold of an unsecured gun.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Separate shootings across Metro Louisville have left four people injured, including a four-year-old, according to LMPD.

The first of many events happened around 4 p.m. in the 4300 block of Fegenbush Lane.

There, Sixth Division officers said they didn’t find a victim but said they were notified that a 17-year-old was taken to UofL Hospital East by private means with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Around 6 p.m., Third Division officers were told a four-year-old girl was taken by private means to Norton Children’s Hospital downtown. According to an LMPD spokesman, the little girl suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound after an accidental discharge from an unsecured handgun in the 9300 block of National Turnpike. She is expected to be okay.

Shortly after, Fourth Division officers responded to the 3300 block of Bohannon Avenue, not too far from Churchill Downs.

Officers said they found a man that had been shot but was taken to the UofL Hospital to be treated.

LMPD said the last reported shooting incident happened in the 3500 block of Caravan Way in the Watterson Park neighborhood.

The victim at that shooting suffered a non-life threating gunshot wound and was also taken to UofL Hospital.

Police said they are further investigating the incident involving the four-year-old. They do not have any suspects in the other shootings.

If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or by using their online Crime Tip Portal.

