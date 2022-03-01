LMPD: Man found shot to death near S. Hurstbourne Parkway

An LMPD spokesperson said a man was found shot to death Saturday afternoon near S. Hurstbourne Parkway. There are no suspects.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating after a person was found dead Saturday afternoon in an area north of Jeffersontown and Fern Creek.

LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff said officers responded to a report of a shooting on Wattbourne Ln. near S. Hurstbourne Parkway and Watterson Trail around 5:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating and police are looking for suspects. If you have any information, you are urged to contact police anonymously through 502-574-LMPD (5673) or the online tip form.

