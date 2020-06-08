Crystal Rogers' family, supporters say they feel closer to justice amid FBI investigation

Rogers' mother, Sherry Ballard, said she wanted the community to know she is grateful for their prayers and support.

Brooks Houck, Rogers' boyfriend at the time of disappearance in July 2015, has been the main suspect for nearly five years. Rogers' mother, Sherry Ballard, has said multiple times she believes Houck killed her daughter.

“I think Brooks murdered my daughter," Ballard told the UNSOLVED team in 2019. "I've never made that a secret."

In addition to the FBI's investigation, Thursday also marks the birthday of Tommy Ballard's sister, who was murdered more than 40 years ago. Her death is the first of three tragedies to take hold of the Ballards. Now, Ballard says she knows the wait could continue, but feels like the family is closer to justice than ever before.

While she said she was not ready to speak on camera, Ballard said she wanted to let the community know how thankful she is for their prayers and support.

Members of Team Crystal, a group that has continued to search for the missing mother and keep her name known around the community, said finding Rogers and charging her killers would bring much-needed peace.

Patricia Johnson said she remembers searching early on with Tommy Ballard. They walked through woods, searched water, but never imagined it would take five years to get answers.

"I have cried and prayed all day today that today will be the day of justice for the Ballard family," Johnson said. "It's not only Nelson County that's going to get justice today. It would be around the world."

The Ballard family said they are tired, as it has been two weeks since they were notified of the discovery of possible human remains in Nelson County — a possible development in a case that had seen little movement in five years. Still, the family said they have received no word on the identity of the remains.

They said they believe in the FBI, and community members said they also believe an end may be near.

"If we can see an end to this, it's going to be a party in Bardstown," resident Lonnie Dunes said. "Because it's going to be the answer that everybody is looking for."

Some of the Ballards were there as investigators executed warrants at Nick Houck's home, all saying they were hopeful it would lead to an arrest.

