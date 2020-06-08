FBI now leading investigation in disappearance of Crystal Rogers; 9 federal search warrants executed

The agency says more than 150 law enforcement officers began executing federal search warrants and conducting more than 50 interviews.

BARDSTOWN, Ky. — According to a press release, the FBI Louisville agency is now leading the missing person case of Crystal Rogers in Bardstown.

FBI Louisville will be working with several federal, state, and local partners to include the Internal Revenue Service, the Kentucky State Police, and the United States Attorney’s Office (WDKY) in the investigation.

As part of the effort, the FBI says more than 150 state and federal law enforcement officers began executing nine federal search warrants and will be conducting more than fifty interviews.

This announcement comes two weeks after the FBI's Evidence Response Team was called in to recover possible human remains in Nelson County. However, Rogers' family says they received no information since then.

The release says by utilizing federal resources and expertise and bringing a fresh perspective to the case, those responsible for Crystal’s disappearance will be brought to justice.

“I have committed publicly and privately that delivering long-sought justice in Nelson County is the highest priority case of the United States Attorney’s Office,” said U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman. “Today’s efforts by our stalwart FBI, IRS, and KSP partners is a major step in honoring that promise.”

FBI Louisville is now the lead investigative agency on the Crystal Rogers case and is working with several federal, state, and local partners to include the Internal Revenue Service, @kystatepolice, and @WDKYnews. https://t.co/KxO65eripJ. — FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) August 6, 2020

In July 2015, Rogers was reported missing by her mother. She had not been seen or heard from since the evening of July 3, 2015.

The same day Rogers was reported missing, her car was found abandoned with a flat tire at mile marker 14 on the Bluegrass Pkwy. Rogers’ keys, phone, and purse were still inside her car.

The missing person investigation has been ongoing for the last five years, Rogers' family and the community of Bardstown still seek answers.

In addition to leading the investigation, a website has now been set up to share information regarding Rogers' case. The website, found here, allows the investigative team to share developing information with the community.

“I ask that members of the community think back to July 3rd and 4th of 2015," said FBI Louisville Special Agent in Charge Robert Brown. "For those individuals who have information about this incident but who have not yet spoken to law enforcement for whatever reason, please contact us. A hallmark of the FBI is we never give up. The FBI is committed to bringing those responsible to justice, but we are going to need the community’s assistance.”

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.