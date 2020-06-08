Crystal Rogers Disappearance | FBI executes 9 search warrants in Bardstown area, here's what we know so far

Crystal Rogers has been missing for five years. Family and friends of the 35-year-old said she was last seen alive on Fourth of July weekend in 2015.

BARDSTOWN, Ky. — Early Thursday morning, FBI Louisville announced it is now the lead agency in the investigation into the disappearance of Bardstown mom Crystal Rogers.

This announcement comes about three weeks after Bardstown police say human remains were found. The FBI’s Evidence Response Team was called in, and the remains were taken to Quantico for testing, though Rogers' family says they have not heard any updates.

The agency said their agents will be working with federal, state, and local partners and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), the Kentucky State Police, and the United States Attorney’s Office in the investigation.

The FBI also confirm they were in the process of executing nine search warrants.

Shortly after the announcement, WHAS11 News crews caught up with agents, police and the IRS at three different locations in Nelson County.

Here's what we know and don't know about the warrants:

The FBI said they would not be commenting on the investigation yet, nor doing on-camera work. All warrants related to the newest investigation are sealed, though agents were seen at multiple properties owned by the family of Brooks Houck, Crystal Roger's boyfriend at the time of her disappearance.

Brooks Houck's home: Law enforcement was seen at the house of Brooks Houck. WHAS11 learned Houck was on the property during the search, but stayed out of the view of cameras.

Investigators removed boxes of evidence and search a white pick-up truck and other vehicles on the property.

The IRS was also seen carrying boxes from Houck's house.

Nick Houck's home: Brooks Houck's brother, Nick, was a former Bardstown officer. Nick Houck was let go from his job due to his involvement in the case.

Crews at the scene saw several agents removing boxed items from the house, and other parts of the property.

Houck family farm: According to police, the human remains found in late July were discovered near Houck farm, at the border of Nelson and Washington County. The farm is one of the last locations Rogers was seen alive.

The road leading to the farm is blocked by a sign saying, "Road closed to thru traffic."

