Triple murder suspect competent to stand trial, judge says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Triple murder suspect Brice Rhodes appeared in court again for a competency hearing on Friday.

A judge ruled that Rhodes is competent to stand trial according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's office.

Rhodes is accused of the 2016 murders of Larry Ordway, Maurice Gordon and Christopher Jones.

The competency hearing comes after several outbursts in court where he accused investigators of misconduct, accused a judge of being racist and accused the same judge of having a sexual relationship with a prosecutor.

Police said Rhodes has also had violent outbursts; he is accused of assaulting a nurse in jail during a medical examination.

The nurse was a Wellpath employee contracted by the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

A trial is scheduled for Dec. 11.

