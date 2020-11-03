LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Triple murder suspect Brice Rhodes appeared in court Tuesday, accusing investigators of misconduct.

Rhodes traded words with Judge Charles Cunningham in an intense exchange in a Jefferson County courtroom.

“Are you some type of racist or you all got some kind of sexual relationship going on?”, Rhodes said to Judge Cunningham.

Cunningham responded, “Or – are you just wrong in everything you made a motion for?

Rhodes also accused the judge of being a secret member of the Klu Klux Klan.

Cunningham denied Rhodes’ accusations that he’s a racist and has a sexual relationship with the prosecutor.

Rhodes is accused of the 2016 murders of Larry Ordway, Maurice Gordon and Christopher Jones.

MORE ON WHAS11.COM

Accused triple murderer Brice Rhodes charged with assaulting nurse in jail

Man accused of 3 murders alleges misconduct

Brice Rhodes suggests racist conspiracy during pre-trial hearing

Accused murderer Brice Rhodes indicted on attempted jail escape

Attorneys seek death penalty for Brice Rhodes

Judge denies lower bond for Brice Rhodes

Grand jury hands down new indictment against triple-murder suspect

Deeper look into Brice Rhodes' 3 murder charges

Brice Rhodes gets assault charge in jail