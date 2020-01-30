LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Brice Rhodes appeared in court on Thursday, accusing prosecutors and police of misconduct.

Rhodes is accused of the 2016 murders of Larry Ordway and Maurice Gordon. He is also accused of shooting and killing Christopher Jones.

Rhodes said prosecutors lied when they told the court they found a back seat from his car with physical evidence on it. He said they later admitted they did not find the seat.

"There's games going on. You understand? They clearly lied. There's evidence that they lied on camera, video audio. They committed perjury. There's no purpose proceeding with this case,” Rhodes said.

The judge told Rhodes he would consider his claims and issue a ruling but would likely not dismiss the case because Rhodes’ co-defendant testified he committed the crimes.

