LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Brice Rhodes, a man charged with murdering a 40-year-old and two teenage boys, has been charged with assaulting a nurse at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

According to the arrest slip, Rhodes struck a nurse in the face during a medical assessment on Feb. 15. The nurse was a Wellpath employee contracted by LMDC.

Rhodes was charged with assault in the third degree. He is due back in court Feb. 27 at 9 a.m.

Since he has been in jail, Rhodes has been charged with multiple assaults and faced charges for threatening a judge. He also allegedly dug out a hole in his jail cell to escape.

