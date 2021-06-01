LMPD investigating after two teenagers injured in shooting on Taylorsville Rd.

According to police, two young men in their late teens were involved in a shooting with another vehicle while driving near the Highlands.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are looking for more information and a vehicle after two people were injured in a shooting on Taylorsville Road late Tuesday night.

According to LMPD spokesperson Officer Elizabeth Ruoff, two young men in their late teens were driving in the 2400 block of Taylorsville Road, near Bardstown Road, when they were involved in a shooting with another vehicle sometime before 11:15 p.m.

Ruoff said the two young men abandoned their vehicle and ran from the scene after the shooting.

One of the teens was later found about a mile away, knocking on doors and asking for help. He was taken to the hospital and police said his injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

Around the same time, the other young man was dropped off by a personal vehicle at a hospital in downtown Louisville with a graze wound.

Police are still looking for the other vehicle involved in the shooting. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).

Ruoff said a third vehicle not involved in the shooting was hit by gunfire, but the person in the vehicle wasn't injured.

