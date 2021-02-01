Police investigate deadly shooting in Shively on New Year's Day

The Shively Police Department responded to a shooting in the 3400 block of Dixie Highway around 5:30 a.m. Friday.

SHIVELY, Ky. — A woman was found shot to death in the early morning hours of New Year's Day.

The Shively Police Department responded to a shooting in the 3400 block of Dixie Highway around 5:30 a.m. Friday. Officers located a woman inside her residence who had suffered gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The case remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call the Shively Police Department at 502-448-6181 or their tip line at 502-930-2SPD.

