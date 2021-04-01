Woman dies of gunshot wound after being dropped off at Norton Hospital

The Homicide Unit is investigating the death.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville police are investigating a woman's death after she was dropped off at a hospital with a gunshot wound.

LMPD said a woman in her mid-twenties was dropped off at Norton Hospital at around 2:45 a.m. Monday. Shortly after, she was pronounced dead.

The Homicide Unit is investigating the death. Anyone with any information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

