ISP arrests man wanted out of Jefferson County, Indiana

ISP said 38-year-old Bradley M. Randall of Madison, Indiana provided false information on his identity multiple times.

SELLERSBURG, Ind. — Indiana State Police have arrested a man on felony charges following a traffic stop due to him not wearing a seatbelt.

At around 10:30 p.m. Monday, Trooper Justin Smith attempted to pull over a man on I-65 near the Sellersburg exit. The man continued to drive for about two miles before finally being pulled over.

ISP said he provided false information on his identity multiple times. He was finally identified as 38-year-old Bradley M. Randall of Madison, Indiana.

Smith found that Randall was listed as a lifetime "Habitual Traffic Offender" and was wanted out of Jefferson County, Indiana for possession of methamphetamine. Smith then found approximately 3.6 ounces of suspected methamphetamine in the car.

Randall was arrested and taken to the Clark County Jail without further incident. He has been charged with possession of methamphetamine, dealing in methamphetamine, "Habitual Traffic Offender" with prior arrest and false information in addition to his warrant for previous possession of methamphetamine.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.