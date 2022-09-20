Suspect sought in one of three 'suspicious' fires set in Bullitt County

Zoneton Fire responded to three fires within six hours of each other the night of Sept. 12. Police are still working to determine if they are all connected.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police in Hillview said new surveillance video has helped them identify a suspect in at least one of the recent suspicious fires in Bullitt County.

Detective Scott Barrow said a man was seen on surveillance video at the Baymont Inn on Sept. 12, 20 minutes after the first fire was set nearby.

The man pulls the fire alarm and leaves the premises.

The Zoneton Fire Department responded to three fires within six hours that night, but police are still working to determine if the fires are connected.

Detective Barrow is asking the people live near the fire to check their cameras for any helpful information.

“It could be a vehicle that was driving down the road. It could be somebody that was walking down the road, anything might be the missing link to really put all of this together, to identify the person or persons involved and to potentially link the fires together,” he said.

Police are also looking for the owner of a black SUV seen driving by the Hampton Inn that night.

They believe the driver could have possibly seen something that could help investigators.

If you recognize the man in the video, or have any other information that could assist police in the this case, you are asked to call them at (502) 955-6808.

