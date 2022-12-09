Authorities investigate 3 overnight fires ‘suspicious in origin’

Zoneton firefighters responded to three fires between midnight and 5 a.m. Monday morning that concerned officials.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In a span of five hours the morning of Sept. 12, firefighters have responded to three fires in Louisville that officials are finding suspicious.

Zoneton Fire Protection District's firefighters were deployed to control the flames in a string of fires from midnight to 5 a.m. Monday, according to a press release.

Zoneton Fire's Department Spokesman Rich Carlson said, "all three fires are suspicious in origin."

At least one of the three fires was at Blue Lick Truck Parts in Okolona and another fire occurred not too far away near Velma Drive.

All three scenes have been vacated, there are no reports of injuries at this time, according to the release.

This is an ongoing case, we will update this story as we learned more.

Anyone with information on the fires are asked to call Fire Marshal Tracey Key at (502) 955-8076.

