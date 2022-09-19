x
Indiana

Part of new Indiana firehouse collapses, no injuries reported

“We are very thankful that no one was injured,” New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan said. “Overall, the damage is minimal."
Credit: City of New Albany
The photo shows where part of the New Albany firehouse building collapsed Sept. 19.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There was a construction accident at the site of the new firehouse in New Albany on Monday.

In a Facebook post, it shows part of the new firehouse being built along Charlestown Road collapsed.

No injuries were reported, but it did cause damage to the frame.

“We are very thankful that no one was injured,” New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan said. “Overall, the damage is minimal. Once completed, the firehouse is going to be a wonderful addition to fire protection for the neighborhood and the City of New Albany.”

New Albany announced in June their intent to build a new firehouse and police headquarters in order to invest in public safety.

Construction on the new firehouse was set to being in June, and the police headquarters construction is set to begin sometime this year.

