Shively Police investigating shooting on I-264E leaving man dead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to Shively Police Department, a shooting victim arrived to UofL Hospital on Sept. 17 around 11 p.m.

The victim, a man in his 40’s, was ultimately pronounced dead at the hospital police said.

Officers said this incident occurred on I-264E in the area of Cane Run Road.

This case is actively under investigation, and detectives are following all possible leads.

We will update this story as we receive more information.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, please contact the Shively Police Department at 502-448-6181 or call the Shively Police tip line at 502-930-2SPD.

