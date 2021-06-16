Suspect in deadly shooting at Green Light Lounge arrested

Elijah Carter is facing charges in a shooting at the Green Light Lounge on Seventh Street Rd. that left two people dead.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in custody after a deadly, double shooting at a nightclub in Louisville last month.

Elijah Carter is facing charges in a shooting at the Green Light Lounge on Seventh Street Rd. that left two people dead.

According to police, Carter was at the club on May 30 while security escorted another man, Blair Wells, out. That's when Carter allegedly fired a gun, striking Dion Rudolph.

Carter and Wells ran from the building and Carter fired more shots at the doorway of the club.

Rudolph and a bystander returned fire, striking Wells.

Both Wells and Rudolph were taken to the hospital where they later died.

Carter is facing multiple charges, including two counts of murder.

