Parents thankful after nearly losing second child at 19, just 2 years after losing 19-year-old son to gun violence

There have been 13 homicides in the first two weeks in June.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ballard Park was empty Wednesday.

"You would think the swings would be swinging, and kids would be sliding, but no one is here," said Krista Gwynn.

But last week, the park was full of commotion — and not for good reason. On June 7, Krista and Navada Gwynn's 19-year-old daughter was shot alongside a 17-year-old boy. That boy, DaJuan Coward, sustained serious injuries. After being on life support, he died later that week.

"To get that text, that phone call, that 'Mom I have been shot,' just blew us up," Gwynn said.

This is not the first time the Gwynns have gotten a text that a child of theirs had been shot. Their son Christian was murdered in 2019 by Jameko Lee Hayden. He was 19 when he died, the same age their daughter was at the time of last week's shooting.

Now, 19 is a number the Gwynns don't want to hear.

"Is 19 a curse for my children? Are my kids scared to turn 19? Are they going to be shot," she said.

There have been 13 homicides in the first two weeks in June, per Christopher 2X GameChangers. A total of 90 homicides have taken place in 2021. In 2020, at this time Louisville reported 50 homicides.

The Gwynns returned to Ballard Park for the first time since their daughter was shot Wednesday, saying they are grateful she is not one of those numbers.

"If it wasn't for Chris, my daughter would have lost her life. I believe her brother was her angel that day and he saved her life," said Gwynn.

LMPD said there are no suspects or arrests that have been made in regards to this case.

Anyone with information that could help the police is asked to submit an anonymous tip to (502) 574-LMPD.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.