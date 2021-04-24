Police: Suspect in custody after allegedly stealing car with toddler inside in Clifton

Police said a woman left her car running at Speedway on Brownsboro Road when the suspect jumped in the vehicle and fled Saturday evening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A child is safe following a frightening ordeal in the Clifton neighborhood.

Metro Police said they responded to a call of a stolen vehicle with a child inside in the 2300 block of Brownsboro Road around 7 p.m. Saturday.

According to their preliminary investigation, a woman left her vehicle running with her female child inside while she was at the Speedway gas station.

Police said a man entered the vehicle while that vehicle was running and takes off with the child inside. Officers located that vehicle about a half-mile away from the scene in the 2100 block of Frankfort Avenue. The child was still inside and unharmed.

The suspect fled on foot but was captured in the vicinity. Police are currently questioning the man and charges are pending. He has not been identified.

The investigation is ongoing.