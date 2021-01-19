Police investigating after two vehicles were stolen at gunpoint near Westport Road

A spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police report said Monday that “there is certainly some evidence that we’re looking at that may connect these two incidents.”

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating two separate carjackings that happened within miles, and hours of each other on Sunday.

A spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police report said Monday that “there is certainly some evidence that we’re looking at that may connect these two incidents.”

Authorities said the first incident happened around 11:15 a.m. Sunday in the Westport shopping plaza near Westport Road and Hurstbourne Parkway.

The victim of a carjacking had to run in a nearby gym for help after police said they were held at gunpoint. Their white Dodge Ram was stolen.

Louisville Athletic Club has security cameras outside the building but it’s unclear whether they captured what happened. The club declined to comment on the incident.

Two hours later and about four miles down the road, police responded to another carjacking at the Wal Mart off of Chamberlain Lane and Westport Road.

“Within about five to eight seconds after I got out of the car, I was approached from the side by a guy with a pistol and it was pointed at my head,” said the victim at Wal Mart who did not want to be identified.

He said a man wearing a ski mask took off in the victim's black 2015 Porsche with his cell phone. He used a Find My Phone App to locate his phone, which was ditched at a Burger King in the same shopping center. His car is still missing, along with a second cell phone that was left inside the car. He’s been unable to track it.



“I kind of hugged my wife, and squeezed, you know, it's like oh my God. I could've not come home,” he said.

When you compare police reports, the suspect in each case demanded their phone and keys. Both victims were held at gunpoint. The investigation is still in its early stages.



“You feel lucky, lucky that nothing else happened,” said the victim in the Walmart parking lot.

Anyone with information on either of these incidents is encouraged to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.