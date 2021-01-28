LMPD: LG&E vehicle stolen in armed carjacking

According to police, a suspect pulled a gun on the driver, and took his truck. The incident happened around 11 a.m. Jan. 26.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to Louisville Metro Police (LMPD), a Louisville Gas and Electric Company (LG&E) vehicle is the latest in a string of carjackings in metro Louisville.

Police tell WHAS11 the truck was located in the 1000 block of Andle Court close to Fairdale when the driver was approached by someone brandishing a gun who demanded the car.

The carjacking happened around 11 a.m. Jan. 26.

We've reached out to LG&E for more information, including what kind of vehicle was involved and if it was marked.

The FBI says so far this year, there have been 27 reported carjackings in metro Louisville alone. They say violent crime, including carjackings, saw a significant increase in 2020 in the city.

The FBI, LMPD, Homeland security, and several other law enforcement groups are working together in a car jacking task force, announced last summer.

