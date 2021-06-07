1 critical, another injured in Smoketown double shooting

Police said a teenager is in critical condition following the Monday evening shooting in the 500 block East Breckenridge.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people including a 17-year-old are recovering following a double shooting in Smoketown.

According to a release from Metro Police, officers responded to the 500 block East Breckinridge Street around 6 p.m. Monday.

At the scene, they located a female suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the UofL Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said a second victim, a 17-year-old male, was taken to the hospital by private car in critical condition.

A department spokesperson said the Homicide Unit is investigating due to the nature of the 17-year-old’s injuries.

Police do not have any suspects.

