'Enough is enough.' | Groups plan march for peace, against gun violence in Louisville

After Louisville's deadliest year on record, the ACE Project will join several other groups and walk for peace on June 5.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gun violence is a huge problem in Louisville. It leaves neighborhoods destroyed and families devastated. Some local organizations are banding together to provide resources for those who need them.

"We don’t need to bring awareness to the gun violence; we know it’s an epidemic," said Rose Smith.

Smith, the founder of the ACE Project in Louisville, lost her son to gun violence in 2014. This weekend, she will join several other local groups for the Wear Orange Community Peace Walk to push for peace.

"It’s not one organization that can do it. Just like they said, it takes a village. This is going to take a village of organizations," she said.

Groups like the ACE Project work to provide financial, emotional and mental support to those affected by gun violence.

"It’s too much," Smith said. "We’ve had too much, enough is enough."

While she is frustrated with the violence, Smith said she is still hopeful for the future.

"Am I hopeful? For some reason I am. I don’t know...I just am. But we have to do things different," she said.

Smith wants this walk to be a step in the right direction.

The Wear Orange Community Peace Walk will be held from noon until 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 5 near Greenwood Ave. and 41st Street. Everyone is asked to wear orange, which symbolizes gun violence awareness.

Outside of the walk, there will be entertainment and art activities at the event. Charles Booker will also be there to speak.

Other groups involved in the walk include Mothers of Murdered Sons and Daughters, Moms Demand Action, Everytown for Gun Safety, All In Together and No More Red Dots.

