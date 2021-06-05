'Enough is enough' | Peace walk calls for end to gun violence in Louisville

Dozens took to the streets in Louisville, hoping to bring peace to a city scared by gun violence.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dozens walked down Greenwood Avenue Saturday, pushing for peace and an end to gun violence.

Pictures of victims murdered in Louisville lined walls at the beginning of the walk. among the photos hung a still of Cory 'Ace' Crowe, whose mother Rose Smith organized the walk.

"I try not to let the murder of my son have me miserable," said Rose Smith. "That's why I started the Ace Project, and that's why I'm going to give back to the community and give back to the youth - although it's heartbreaking and it could just tear me down and take me under, I refuse to allow the murderer of my son to have me miserable."

The walk came on the heels of another young person's death; fifteen-year-old Demetri Rhodes was shot and killed Friday.

"The fifteen years I did know my son, I've seen him come out and get going, now he's gone," his father, Benjamin Rhodes Jr., said.

Demetri's father and grandmother said he went down a bad road, got in with the wrong group. They always tried to bring him back to God and now, they say, it finally happened.

"I don't feel like we are taking it as a loss," said Demetri's cousin Wilnesha Johnson. "I feel like he is an angel. God needed his angel. God saved him."

Demetri is one of at least 16 Louisville teenagers who were killed so far this year.

Ace Project Founder Rose Smith spoke out about how people have been so quiet to report killers. "Nobody's speaking up," she said. "People need to speak up and say something."

