LMPD investigating double shooting on Six Mile Lane

Louisville police said two people were shot at a location near Six Mile Lane and Westwood Farms Drive around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating after two people were shot near an intersection between Jeffersontown and Buechel Wednesday evening.

According to a release from LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, officers responded to the intersection of Six Mile Lane and Westwood Farms Drive around 5 p.m. on the report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man and a woman who had been shot. They were taken to the hospital and Mitchell said their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

The LMPD 6th Division is investigating. Police have the area of Six Mile Lane and Hurstbourne Lane blocked off at this time. There are currently no suspects.

If anyone has any information, they are urged to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online anonymous tip form.

