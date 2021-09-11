'In a matter of 2 seconds that man took out half my household': Family furious after man charged in deadly DUI crash gets plea deal

Pierre Malisthanga admitted to being drunk when he crashed he crossed the centerline and crashed head-on into 2 men who were on motorcycles.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man accused of killing two men in a head-on collision while driving drunk pleaded guilty Tuesday.

James Ransom, who went by Jimmy, and William Bevill, who went by Trae, died in September of 2019.

Pierre Malisthanga admitted to being drunk when he crashed he crossed the centerline and crashed head-on into Ransom and Bevill, who were on motorcycles.

He pleaded guilty to reduced charges in court Tuesday; two counts of second-degree manslaughter and one count of operating while intoxicated.

Under the plea agreement, Malisthanga will serve no more than 12 and a half years.

Originally, he was charged with two counts of murder.

Ransom's daughter Chandea Risen said she isn't happy with the reduced charges, especially since people convicted of second-degree manslaughter are eligible for parole after serving 20% of their sentence in Kentucky.

"It's disheartening," Risen said. "Where's the justice in this? I'd rather it go in front of a jury. I'd rather a jury of his peers say this is what he should have to do for what he's done."

Andrew Daley, Jefferson County assistant commonwealth's attorney, said he agreed to lesser charges because similar cases that he's seen go to trial typically have charges reduced anyway.

"We thought a 10-year sentence from a jury was a very likely resolution in this case and we thought getting anything above that, with the 12 and a half years we got here, was a good resolution for this case," Daley said.

Malisthanga's sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 7.

Since there is a plea agreement, the judge can sentence Malisthanga to less than 12 and a half years, not more.

Daley said typically judges will sentence based on the recommendation in the plea agreement.