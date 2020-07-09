Woman critically injured in shooting on S. 44th St.

The woman was shot sometime after 12:30 a.m. in the Shawnee neighborhood Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood that sent one woman to the hospital Monday morning.

According to Dwight Mitchell with LMPD, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of S. 44th St. around 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 7. When they arrived, they found a woman in her 30s who had been shot.

Police said the woman was in critical condition when she was taken to the hospital.

The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting and there are no suspects. If anyone has any information, they are urged to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).

