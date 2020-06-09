Louisville homicides rise to 108

Community activist Christopher 2X said he’s particularly worried at this rate because the city could surpass a previous record of 117 homicides from 2016.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville has seen 108 deadly shootings, according to crime data from Metro Police’s Homicide Unit.

The month of August was deadly with 22 homicides and 65 non-fatal shootings.

He said the surge is especially troubling considering everything else the community is dealing with – the coronavirus pandemic and continued racial unrest.

“I never thought I would see this consistent, high number of shootings in our community,” 2X said. “And so many young lives are being destroyed and families and friends are suffering.”

2X said in that suffering it’s difficult for families affected by gun violence to get help and kids to succeed academically and thrive.

